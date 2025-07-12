Peter Cook Acquires 3,927,117 Shares of Novatti Group Limited (ASX:NOV) Stock

Novatti Group Limited (ASX:NOV – Get Free Report) insider Peter Cook bought 3,927,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$78,542.34 ($51,672.59).
Novatti Group Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $18.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -74.78, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.92.
Novatti Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Novatti Group
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- The Meteoric Rise of Rocket Lab: A Space Stock to Watch
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 3 Hot Tech Stocks Showing Bullish Price Action Right Now
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Meta and Autonomous Advertising: The Stock’s Next Big Tailwind?
Receive News & Ratings for Novatti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novatti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.