Peter Cook Acquires 3,927,117 Shares of Novatti Group Limited (ASX:NOV) Stock

Novatti Group Limited (ASX:NOV – Get Free Report) insider Peter Cook bought 3,927,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$78,542.34 ($51,672.59).

The stock has a market cap of $18.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -74.78, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Novatti Group Limited operates as a fintech company worldwide. It operates through Technology, Business Automation, Acquiring, Alternative Payments, Banking Services, Issuing, and ATX Payments segments. The Technology segment develops, deploys, and supports mobile and alternate payment technology, primarily through the deployment of the Novatti platform; and provides billing and CIS solutions to service providers in the utility industry.

