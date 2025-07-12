Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $37.50 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PEBO

Peoples Bancorp Price Performance

Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $31.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $37.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.42.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.76 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Peoples Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Insider Activity at Peoples Bancorp

In related news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,330 shares in the company, valued at $804,480.80. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,962 shares of company stock worth $61,110. Insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,002,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,455,000 after acquiring an additional 35,358 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 854,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,353,000 after purchasing an additional 96,556 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 802,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 451,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,317,000 after purchasing an additional 99,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.