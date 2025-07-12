Peirce Capital Management LLC Has $6.99 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Peirce Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,652 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Peirce Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Peirce Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $6,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFGR. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,010,000. Verisail Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,421,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,109,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,334,000 after purchasing an additional 595,300 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,067,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,339,000 after purchasing an additional 428,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,018,000.

Get Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA DFGR opened at $26.78 on Friday. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $29.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average is $26.15.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.