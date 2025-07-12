Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Chairman Sells $14,157,849.42 in Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $14,157,849.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 446,917 shares in the company, valued at $64,878,940.89. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $143.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.43 and a twelve month high of $161.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.92 and its 200-day moving average is $148.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Paychex’s payout ratio is 94.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Paychex by 99.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,494,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,102,000 after buying an additional 1,738,372 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 20,236.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,153,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,899,000 after buying an additional 1,147,419 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth $134,192,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,782,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,663,474,000 after buying an additional 737,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Paychex by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,807,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $674,115,000 after buying an additional 694,651 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAYX. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 target price on Paychex and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays set a $155.00 target price on Paychex and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup set a $158.00 target price on Paychex and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on Paychex from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.20.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

