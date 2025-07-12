Paul Fink Acquires 498,797 Shares of ADX Energy Ltd (ASX:ADX) Stock

ADX Energy Ltd (ASX:ADX – Get Free Report) insider Paul Fink bought 498,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,465.11 ($9,516.52).

The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.71, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

ADX Energy Ltd engages in the exploration, appraisal, and production of oil and gas properties. Its project portfolio comprises the Gaiselberg and Zistersdorf fields in the Vienna basin, Austria; Anshof discovery, Welchau farmin, and ADX-AT-I investment areas in Upper Austria; d363C.R-.AX license offshore project in the Sicily Channel, Italy; and the Parta exploration and Iecea Mare production licenses in Western Romania.

