Paul Fink Acquires 498,797 Shares of ADX Energy Ltd (ASX:ADX) Stock

ADX Energy Ltd (ASX:ADX – Get Free Report) insider Paul Fink bought 498,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,465.11 ($9,516.52).
ADX Energy Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.71, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
ADX Energy Company Profile
