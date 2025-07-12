Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
Shares of PXT opened at C$14.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Parex Resources has a 1-year low of C$10.30 and a 1-year high of C$21.79. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.49.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Parex Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.12%.
Parex Resources Inc engages in exploration, development, and production of crude oil. The company brings technology utilized in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin to South American basins with large oil-in-place potential. Majority of the company’s properties are focused in Colombia, where it pays a royalty or tax to the government for its operations.
