Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Parex Resources Price Performance

Shares of PXT opened at C$14.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Parex Resources has a 1-year low of C$10.30 and a 1-year high of C$21.79. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.49.

Parex Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Parex Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.12%.

Insider Activity

Parex Resources Company Profile

In other news, Director Sigmund Cornelius purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,726.75. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parex Resources Inc engages in exploration, development, and production of crude oil. The company brings technology utilized in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin to South American basins with large oil-in-place potential. Majority of the company’s properties are focused in Colombia, where it pays a royalty or tax to the government for its operations.

