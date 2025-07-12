Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Acquired by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,423,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,571,821,000 after buying an additional 133,575 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,540,000 after buying an additional 29,427 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,853,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,187,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,565,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,305,000 after buying an additional 101,755 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Packaging Corporation of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of PKG stock opened at $205.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.20. Packaging Corporation of America has a twelve month low of $172.72 and a twelve month high of $250.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Packaging Corporation of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Corporation of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.10. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.80.

About Packaging Corporation of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Articles

