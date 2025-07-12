Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Underweight

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $16.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Oscar Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut shares of Oscar Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.58.

NYSE:OSCR opened at $14.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average is $14.87. Oscar Health has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43 and a beta of 1.90.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Oscar Health had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oscar Health news, Director Elbert O. Jr. Robinson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $410,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 64,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,932.16. The trade was a 27.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 2.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 6.7% during the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 14,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 1.8% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 7.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 50.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

