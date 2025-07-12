Oppenheimer Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN) Stock

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TLN. Susquehanna restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Talen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $295.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $296.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $314.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.67.

Talen Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLN opened at $276.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $262.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.49. Talen Energy has a 12 month low of $98.50 and a 12 month high of $301.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.85.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.93 million. Talen Energy had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 11.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Talen Energy will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 178,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.04, for a total transaction of $52,695,120.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,734,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,780,518.80. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 388,530 shares of company stock worth $114,090,933 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Talen Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLN. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Talen Energy by 310.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Talen Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Talen Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Talen Energy by 179.0% during the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Talen Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Talen Energy

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

See Also

