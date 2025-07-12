ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) versus Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Financial Survey

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) and Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

ONE Gas pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Sempra Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. ONE Gas pays out 64.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sempra Energy pays out 56.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ONE Gas has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Sempra Energy has raised its dividend for 22 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares ONE Gas and Sempra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ONE Gas 10.75% 8.15% 2.98% Sempra Energy 22.15% 8.55% 3.24%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ONE Gas 1 3 3 0 2.29 Sempra Energy 0 6 7 0 2.54

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ONE Gas and Sempra Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

ONE Gas currently has a consensus target price of $77.64, indicating a potential upside of 6.25%. Sempra Energy has a consensus target price of $80.75, indicating a potential upside of 8.26%. Given Sempra Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sempra Energy is more favorable than ONE Gas.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.7% of ONE Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Sempra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of ONE Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Sempra Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

ONE Gas has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sempra Energy has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ONE Gas and Sempra Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ONE Gas $2.08 billion 2.10 $222.85 million $4.14 17.65 Sempra Energy $13.19 billion 3.69 $2.86 billion $4.55 16.39

Sempra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than ONE Gas. Sempra Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ONE Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sempra Energy beats ONE Gas on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County. As of December 31, 2023, it offered electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles. This segment owns and operates a natural gas distribution, transmission, and storage system that supplies natural gas. As of December 31, 2023, it serves a population of 21 million covering an area of 24,000 square miles. The Sempra Texas Utilities segment engages in the regulated electricity transmission and distribution. As of December 31, 2023, its transmission system included 18,298 circuit miles of transmission lines; 1,257 transmission and distribution substations; interconnection to 173 third-party generation facilities totaling 54,277 MW; and distribution system included approximately 4.0 million points of delivery and consisted of 125,116 miles of overhead and underground lines. The Sempra Infrastructure segment develops, builds, operates, and invests in energy infrastructure to help enable the energy transition in North American markets and worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sempra Energy and changed its name to Sempra in May 2023. Sempra was incorporated in 1996 and is based in San Diego, California.

