Omega Financial Group LLC Has $6.70 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $6,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LongView Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 25,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 30,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 18,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX opened at $49.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.07. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $50.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

