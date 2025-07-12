Omega Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Omega Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 30,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. May Barnhard Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. May Barnhard Investments LLC now owns 28,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.99. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.