Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 73.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE stock opened at $142.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Nucor Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.59 and a 12 month high of $170.52.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). Nucor had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $4,115,065.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 162,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,590,128.67. The trade was a 17.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total transaction of $1,303,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 94,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,265,209.60. The trade was a 9.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,326 shares of company stock worth $6,325,108 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on NUE. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nucor from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

