Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVO. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,994,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556,460 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,571,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,771 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,244,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,693 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,657,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,283,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,549 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NVO opened at $68.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.08. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $143.49.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.52% and a return on equity of 80.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

