Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NCLH. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Melius Research raised Norwegian Cruise Line to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.16.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.13. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $29.29.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 66.78% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,194,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557,951 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,960,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,092,000 after buying an additional 653,279 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 22.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,477,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,615,000 after buying an additional 2,122,501 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,793,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,399,000 after acquiring an additional 270,434 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 126.8% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,081,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077,531 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

