Northwest Capital Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Northwest Capital Management Inc trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,451 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $73.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.49. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $73.75. The company has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

