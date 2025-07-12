Northwest Capital Management Inc Sells 6,482 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Northwest Capital Management Inc lowered its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,482 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Main Street Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.67. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

