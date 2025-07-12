Northwest Capital Management Inc Sells 2,792 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Northwest Capital Management Inc lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 588.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $175.08 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $117.55 and a 12 month high of $176.92. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.11.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

