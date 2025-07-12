Northwest Capital Management Inc Sells 25 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON)

Northwest Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $480,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,414,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In related news, CRO Cameron Brooks sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.76, for a total transaction of $2,222,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 19,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,405,559.72. This trade represents a 13.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,913 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $4,493,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,482,400. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,642 shares of company stock valued at $30,500,428 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

AXON opened at $729.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.24, a PEG ratio of 84.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $752.67 and a 200 day moving average of $640.95. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $279.02 and a fifty-two week high of $830.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $603.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.67 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 5.81%. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AXON. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $699.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.