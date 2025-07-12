Northwest Capital Management Inc Has $3.48 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Northwest Capital Management Inc cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.05 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.74 and a one year high of $102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.84.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

