Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM) Insider Llc Kopernik Global Investors Sells 15,019 Shares of Stock

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NAK) insider Llc Kopernik Global Investors sold 15,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.29, for a total transaction of C$64,462.64.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NDM stock opened at C$2.95 on Friday. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.41 and a 12 month high of C$3.27. The stock has a market cap of C$1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.34.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd is a Canadian mineral exploration company. It has a single operating segment of acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its core asset is the Pebble Project located in Alaska, USA. The Pebble project is seeking to develop a significant deposit of copper, gold, molybdenum, and silver into a modern mining operation.

