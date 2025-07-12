Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,544 Shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,544 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $6,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UTHR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on United Therapeutics from $348.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on United Therapeutics from $321.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $314.00 price target (down from $395.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.08.

UTHR stock opened at $295.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $301.04 and its 200 day moving average is $320.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.53. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1-year low of $266.98 and a 1-year high of $417.82.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $794.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.82 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 19.33%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, CFO James Edgemond sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.37, for a total value of $3,904,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 8,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,353.66. This represents a 59.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Dwek sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.57, for a total value of $856,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,747.50. This represents a 63.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,681 shares of company stock valued at $22,813,739 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

