Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,453 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EGP. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,967,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,027 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,946,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $167.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.17. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.67 and a twelve month high of $192.61.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.01. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm had revenue of $174.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 122.54%.

EGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on EastGroup Properties from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 27th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

