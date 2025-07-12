Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.61 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $5,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,169,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,930,000 after purchasing an additional 177,201 shares in the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $685,355,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,213,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,609,000 after acquiring an additional 232,116 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 6.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,152,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,181,000 after acquiring an additional 188,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,005,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,935,000 after acquiring an additional 447,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $275.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $266.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.37. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.41 and a 12-month high of $291.69. The firm has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 58.44, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.23. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $759.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

VEEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $272.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.04.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.72, for a total transaction of $91,261.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,460. This represents a 5.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $265,164.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,692.33. This represents a 4.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,578 shares of company stock worth $659,381. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

