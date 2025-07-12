Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.17 Million Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 3,492.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,222 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dropbox worth $5,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 1,640.3% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,141,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,997 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,224,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,887 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 291.2% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,797,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,234 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,446,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dropbox

In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 319,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $9,085,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,434,647.68. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashraf Alkarmi sold 10,098 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $283,753.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 492,856 shares in the company, valued at $13,849,253.60. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 466,125 shares of company stock worth $13,222,405. Company insiders own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DBX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Dropbox Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $26.61 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $33.33. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average is $28.69.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $624.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.56 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 79.66% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

