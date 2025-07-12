Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,611 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $6,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $423,187,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in CarMax by 348.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,595,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122,850 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,465,000 after acquiring an additional 634,390 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 8,675.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 515,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,193,000 after acquiring an additional 509,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ThornTree Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,612,000.

NYSE KMX opened at $64.37 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $91.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.20. CarMax had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $108,785.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,308.56. This trade represents a 35.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell D. Steenrod acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.49 per share, with a total value of $85,137.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 33,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,957.73. This represents a 4.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.45.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

