Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 27 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 819 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $5,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 76 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of NVR by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 23 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at $523,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,621.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.99. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6,562.85 and a 12 month high of $9,964.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7,267.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $7,429.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $94.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $107.87 by ($13.04). The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 15.33%. Research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on NVR from $8,900.00 to $7,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,023.33.

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

