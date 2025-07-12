NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Reduced by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 142,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,223,000 after buying an additional 78,937 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.73.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.4%

NEE stock opened at $74.35 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The company has a market capitalization of $153.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

