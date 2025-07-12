New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 600 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 40,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 40,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $2,441,184.73. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 146,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,807,943.96. This trade represents a 21.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 11,380 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $739,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 108,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,024,030. This trade represents a 9.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of SYF opened at $70.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.46. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $40.55 and a 1 year high of $71.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.72.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.26. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $62.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

