New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 300 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Cowen downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 14,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $1,451,340.00. Following the sale, the director owned 13,747 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,953. This represents a 51.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Read purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.07 per share, for a total transaction of $276,210.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 5,505 shares in the company, valued at $506,845.35. The trade was a 119.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,575 shares of company stock worth $4,910,586 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $98.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.99 and a fifty-two week high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 50.64%.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.