New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 100 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Biogen were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 640.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in Biogen by 9,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Biogen by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $134.21 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.04 and a 1-year high of $238.00. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. HSBC lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Argus lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.48.

About Biogen

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

