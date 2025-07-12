New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Stock Position in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,218,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 418.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 307,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,620,000 after purchasing an additional 247,786 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,868,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 52,429.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 192,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,200,000 after purchasing an additional 191,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,443,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of HUBB opened at $419.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $392.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.20. Hubbell Inc has a fifty-two week low of $299.43 and a fifty-two week high of $481.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 35.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $420.00 target price on shares of Hubbell and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $456.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUBB

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 7,723 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.63, for a total transaction of $2,970,497.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 82,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,578,507.63. The trade was a 8.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 400 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $154,516.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,727 shares in the company, valued at $667,122.83. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.