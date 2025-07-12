New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $868,000 Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in PTC were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in PTC by 153.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $318,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,960. The trade was a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PTC shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on PTC from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PTC from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down previously from $210.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

PTC Stock Down 0.6%

PTC stock opened at $193.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.38 and a 1-year high of $213.14. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.17.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.42. PTC had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $636.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

