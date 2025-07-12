New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.19 Million Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 591.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy stock opened at $167.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.05. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $140.11 and a one year high of $216.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.99.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 211.09% and a net margin of 16.20%. GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,932 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.81, for a total value of $1,246,442.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 431,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,500,807.15. The trade was a 1.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total value of $171,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 256,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,130,990.75. The trade was a 0.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,757 shares of company stock worth $12,246,080 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on GoDaddy from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on GoDaddy from $231.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GoDaddy from $228.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.86.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

