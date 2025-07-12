New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Post were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Post by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Post by 281.2% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Post by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Post by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Post by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Post

In other Post news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $190,697.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 43,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,546.47. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Stiritz acquired 186,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.11 per share, for a total transaction of $20,375,201.40. Following the acquisition, the director owned 4,298,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,027,556.37. The trade was a 4.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Post Stock Down 0.7%

POST opened at $106.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.13. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.33 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.48.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.23. Post had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on POST. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Post from $133.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Post from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Post from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Post from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Post currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on POST

Post Profile

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Further Reading

