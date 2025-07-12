Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.14 and traded as high as $25.82. Neonode shares last traded at $25.49, with a volume of 160,577 shares trading hands.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Neonode from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Neonode Stock Up 1.2%

The firm has a market cap of $427.72 million, a PE ratio of -35.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.14.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 38.24% and a negative net margin of 217.85%. On average, analysts expect that Neonode Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Neonode in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neonode by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,678 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neonode by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Neonode in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Neonode by 654.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 158,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 137,671 shares during the last quarter. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neonode

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Switzerland, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

