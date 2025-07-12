M&T Bank Corp Sells 29,831 Shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 38.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,604 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,831 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 4.5% in the first quarter. MFA Wealth Services now owns 4,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 14.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 6.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 14.3% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Toronto Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $73.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.34 and its 200 day moving average is $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $126.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $51.25 and a 1 year high of $75.12.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.7568 per share. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Toronto Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 45.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Toronto Dominion Bank from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Toronto Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

