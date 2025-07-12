M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,105 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $642,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,123,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,365,992,000 after buying an additional 10,434,098 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 9.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,596,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,813,000 after buying an additional 140,528 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,357,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $314,133,000 after buying an additional 1,278,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,065,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $349,085,000 after buying an additional 491,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $58.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.62.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $46.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.31. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

