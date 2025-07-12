M&T Bank Corp Sells 19,926 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,926 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

NYSE:CLH opened at $232.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.29 and a twelve month high of $267.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.13.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 6.58%. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Speights sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $233,516.78. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,671.90. This trade represents a 5.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total value of $689,460.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 54,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,391,669.16. This represents a 5.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,112 shares of company stock worth $3,416,406 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Clean Harbors from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.67.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

