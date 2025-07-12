M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,611 Shares of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 61.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,446 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 664.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 590,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,625,000 after purchasing an additional 513,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 10.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $71.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Agree Realty Corporation has a 1-year low of $63.87 and a 1-year high of $79.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.90.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Agree Realty had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $169.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Agree Realty Corporation will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.256 dividend. This represents a $3.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.45%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADC shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays set a $77.00 target price on shares of Agree Realty and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.54.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

