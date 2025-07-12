M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,928 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Graco were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Graco by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in Graco by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Price Performance

NYSE:GGG opened at $87.64 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $92.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.93. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $528.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.98 million. Graco had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 38.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Graco in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other Graco news, insider David J. Thompson sold 3,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $309,393.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,049.60. This represents a 11.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

