M&T Bank Corp Has $3.10 Million Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,194 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Objectivity Squared LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE PWR opened at $383.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.51. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.08 and a 1 year high of $388.00.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Northland Capmk cut shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus set a $375.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.35.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

