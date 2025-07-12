M&T Bank Corp Has $2.66 Million Stake in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Solventum were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Solventum by 9.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Solventum by 7.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,714,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solventum during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Solventum by 7.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Solventum by 1.1% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 18,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

SOLV opened at $73.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.55. Solventum Corporation has a twelve month low of $47.16 and a twelve month high of $85.92.

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Solventum had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Solventum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

