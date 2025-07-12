M&T Bank Corp Has $2.43 Million Stake in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,672 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 16,018 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Halliburton by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $23.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.62. Halliburton Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. On average, analysts predict that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HAL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.53.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

