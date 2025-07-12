M&T Bank Corp Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,873,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,352,932,000 after purchasing an additional 55,223 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,114,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,588,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621,349 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 364.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,652,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $747,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650,953 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $708,349,000 after purchasing an additional 17,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,958,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $637,125,000 after purchasing an additional 704,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $163.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.78 and a 200-day moving average of $158.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $186.20.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 10,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total transaction of $1,589,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 108,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,262,552.30. The trade was a 8.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 658 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total transaction of $103,819.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 115,576 shares in the company, valued at $18,235,581.28. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,830 shares of company stock worth $5,124,049 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

