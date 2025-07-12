M&T Bank Corp Grows Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in TransUnion by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in TransUnion by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its position in TransUnion by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 6,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $87,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 74,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,482,606.02. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $255,010 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Oppenheimer set a $108.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TransUnion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.64.

TransUnion Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of TRU opened at $91.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.63. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $66.38 and a 12-month high of $113.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.71.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.47%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Stories

