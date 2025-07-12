M&T Bank Corp Buys Shares of 65,227 iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSA. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 4th quarter worth $619,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 679,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,717,000 after purchasing an additional 84,471 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA KSA opened at $38.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $680.58 million, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.56. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a twelve month low of $36.36 and a twelve month high of $43.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.21.

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

