M&T Bank Corp Buys 9,610 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 54.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in PDD were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PDD by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PDD by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of PDD by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new stake in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $104.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $146.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.42. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $87.11 and a 52 week high of $155.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.63.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.37 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 33.76% and a net margin of 24.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $20.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PDD shares. China Renaissance reissued a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of PDD in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Nomura Securities cut shares of PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PDD in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of PDD in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PDD currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.55.

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

