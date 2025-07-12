M&T Bank Corp Buys 896 Shares of Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TM. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 22,846.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 491,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,726,000 after purchasing an additional 489,142 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,099,000 after acquiring an additional 384,149 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 374,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,952,000 after acquiring an additional 234,078 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,203,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 563,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,651,000 after purchasing an additional 70,644 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TM. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. DZ Bank cut Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor has an average rating of “Hold”.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $170.23 on Friday. Toyota Motor Corporation has a 12-month low of $155.00 and a 12-month high of $208.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.75 and a 200 day moving average of $182.85.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $81.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.47 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Toyota Motor

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.