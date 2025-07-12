M&T Bank Corp Acquires 968 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Globe Life by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 6,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total value of $737,387.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,834,317.98. The trade was a 16.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Globe Life from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Globe Life from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Globe Life from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globe Life from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.55.

Globe Life Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $118.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.95 and its 200-day moving average is $121.16. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.15 and a 1 year high of $133.76.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

